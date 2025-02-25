Tuesday, February 25, 2025
HomeDetroit Lions1 Cornerback the Detroit Lions Could Consider in Round 1 of the...
Detroit Lions

1 Cornerback the Detroit Lions Could Consider in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Though the Detroit Lions traded up to select CB Terrion Arnold in the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and then followed that up by selecting CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in Round 2, Brad Holmes has made it pretty clear that he is not afraid to select the best football player available when his team is on the clock.

Why it Matters

Though I don't think it is likely that the Lions will select a cornerback with the No. 28 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft, there is one player who they could consider. The problem is, he has injury concerns.

Shavon Revel Jr. – East Carolina

Revel was extremely productive at East Carolina, and he has the ability to play man-to-man, which is something the Lions value. Unfortunately, Revel played in just three games during his final season in college due to a torn ACL. It will be interesting to see how he fares at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Shavon Revel Jr. by The Numbers

  • Games in College: 28
  • Interceptions: 3
  • Passes Defended: 15
  • Tackles: 50
  • Tackles for Loss: 5

Bottom Line

Could the Lions select Shavon Revel Jr. with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Sure, anything is possible when Brad Holmes is calling the shots. Do I think it will happen? No. Instead, I believe the Lions will do what they can to re-sign Carlton Davis III and then continue to pair him with Terrion Arnold and a healthy Ennis Rakestraw.

Previous article
Barry Sanders Explains How Dan Campbell’s Aggressive Approach Has Transformed the Detroit Lions
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design