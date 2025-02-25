1 Cornerback the Detroit Lions Could Consider in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Though the Detroit Lions traded up to select CB Terrion Arnold in the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and then followed that up by selecting CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in Round 2, Brad Holmes has made it pretty clear that he is not afraid to select the best football player available when his team is on the clock.

Why it Matters

Though I don't think it is likely that the Lions will select a cornerback with the No. 28 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft, there is one player who they could consider. The problem is, he has injury concerns.

Shavon Revel Jr. – East Carolina

Revel was extremely productive at East Carolina, and he has the ability to play man-to-man, which is something the Lions value. Unfortunately, Revel played in just three games during his final season in college due to a torn ACL. It will be interesting to see how he fares at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Shavon Revel Jr. by The Numbers

Games in College: 28

Interceptions: 3

Passes Defended: 15

Tackles: 50

Tackles for Loss: 5

Bottom Line

Could the Lions select Shavon Revel Jr. with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Sure, anything is possible when Brad Holmes is calling the shots. Do I think it will happen? No. Instead, I believe the Lions will do what they can to re-sign Carlton Davis III and then continue to pair him with Terrion Arnold and a healthy Ennis Rakestraw.