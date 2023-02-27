1 Dark horse to make Detroit Tigers Opening Day Roster

The weather may still be a bit dicey in good old Michigan, but down in Lakeland, Florida, the Detroit Tigers are soaking in the rays as they have already started Spring Training. Though the Tigers really did not make any earth-shattering moves during the offseason, new president of baseball operations Scott Harris did add some players to the organization. One of those players, according to Tigers beat writer Jason Beck, is a dark horse candidate to make the Opening Day Roster.

Dark horse to make Detroit Tigers Opening Day Roster

On Sunday, MLB.com released an article where they take a look at one player from each MLB team who is a dark horse candidate to make their respective team's Opening Day roster. For the Detroit Tigers, the nod goes to RHP Trey Wingenter. Here is what Beck has to say about Wingenter.

- Advertisement -

Wingenter was a hard-throwing, high-strikeout reliever in the Padres' bullpen, fanning 99 batters over 70 innings before Tommy John surgery and back issues derailed his career. He has pitched just 8 1/3 innings since 2019, all in Rookie or Winter ball. The Tigers are intrigued by his arm and fastball-slider combination, and with a wide open bullpen following the trades of Gregory Soto and Joe Jiménez, Detroit could find a place for Wingenter in their mix.

Why it Matters for 2023 Tigers

When you look at the current Tigers' roster, there are plenty of positions that are up for grabs, and it would not be shocking if Wingenter made a run at one of those spots if he pitches well in Spring Training. Originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, Wingenter, when healthy, has shown the ability to strike out a ton of batters. In his career in the Minors, he has 212 strikeouts in 176 innings of work. During his time with the Padres, he has had 99 strikeouts in just 70 innings of work. Folks, if Wingenter shows that he is back and 100% ready to go, don't be surprised if he makes the Tigers' Opening Day roster.