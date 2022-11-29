1 Detroit Lions player included, 1 snubbed on ‘Top players under 25 list

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double the three wins they had in 2021. Well, through their first 11 games, the Lions have won four games, and despite losing to the Buffalo Bills, they certainly seem to be trending in the right direction. One of the main reasons why the Lions are starting to trend in the right direction is the play of some of the young players on their roster.

What Detroit Lions player was included and which one was snubbed?

On Tuesday, ESPN released their ‘NFL Top 25 Under 25: Ranking best players 24 years old or younger’ list, and one player from the Lions made the cut.

That player, not surprisingly, is RT Penei Sewell, who just continues to get better and better. To be honest, Sewell comes in a bit low for my liking at No. 22. He is behind tackles Tristan Wirfs (No. 4), Rashawn Slater (No. 7), and Andrew Thomas (No. 12) for the best tackle under 25 years old.

Featured Videos



That being said, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is one of the best young receivers in the NFL, did not make the cut.

Here is what ESPN has to say about Sewell and St. Brown.

From ESPN:

Penei Sewell (No. 22)

After playing primarily left tackle at Oregon, Sewell made the transition to right tackle seamlessly from the start once joining the Lions. He has a strong build that he uses to overwhelm defenders and plays with a lot of aggressiveness as a run blocker. Sewell also shows outstanding feet, with the balance and quickness to mirror and match the most talented edge rushers in the league. He has given up just three sacks in 2022. — Reid

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Unranked)

The do-it-all ability of St. Brown makes the Lions’ offense one of the most difficult to shut down in the NFL. He is among the toughest players pound-for-pound in the NFL, an electric runner after the catch and a physical route runner. St. Brown has 716 receiving yards this season, and his time is coming for national attention.

Nation, do you think St. Brown should be on the list?