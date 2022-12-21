Detroit Lions News

1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

Let’s freaking go!!! Frank Ragnow is pretty much playing on one leg for the Detroit Lions but that does not mean he is not getting the job done. In fact, Ragnow has been playing so well for the Lions that he has been voted into the Pro Bowl Games. According to the team, Ragnow is the only Lions player to get the nod, but nine others have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl

Frank Ragnow is the Detroit Lions’ only player voted into the Pro Bowl Games

Here are the nine Lions’ players named as alternates, via the Lions:

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown, 1st alternate

OT – Penei Sewell, 1st

QB – Jared Goff, 3rd

OG – Jonah Jackson, 4th

RB – Jamaal Williams, 4t

FB – Jason Cabinda, 4th 

PR – Kalif Raymond, 4th 

OT – Taylor Decker, 5th 

DE – Aidan Hutchinson, 5th

Nation, do you think any Lions’ players got snubbed? We find it interesting that Kerby Joseph won the fan vote for free safety but is not even an alternate.

Detroit Lions,Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl
