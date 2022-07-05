The Fourth of July has passed and we are now just 18 days away from rookies reporting to Detroit Lions training camp in Allen Park.

Though this may seem like a down period for the Lions, I can assure you that is anything but true for general manager Brad Holmes, who is probably looking at his roster (and other NFL rosters) as we speak to see how he could improve it for the 2022 season.

Chances are that Holmes will not make any big moves between now and the start of the season but in an article recently published by Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski suggests one player the Lions should consider trading before the start of the season.

1 player Detroit Lions should consider trading before 2022 season

According to Sobleski, the Detroit Lions should consider trading offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai before the 2022 season begins.

Sobleski points out that Vaitai is the weakest link on the Lions’ offensive line (Fact) and that his play on the field does not match his contract (Fact).

From Bleacher Report:

The Detroit Lions still aren’t a fully realized team under the direction of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. The current regime entered arguably the worst situation last season from a roster standpoint, and it’s still building a lineup capable of executing its vision.

The offensive line is the nexus point. The strength of the front five will determine how successful the Lions can be this fall. So why trade one of the starters?

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is the weakest link among the starting five, and his level of play isn’t commensurate with his pay. Vaitai signed a five-year, $45 million contract prior to the 2020 season when the Lions were trying to build up their trenches.

Today, Taylor Decker is rock-solid at left tackle. Left guard Jonah Jackson went to his first Pro Bowl last season. Frank Ragnow is one of the league’s better centers. And Penei Sewell is one of the game’s most promising young tackles heading into his second campaign.

A Vaitai trade would save Detroit $7 million, and his spot can be capably filled by Evan Brown, who started 12 games last season for an injured Ragnow, Logan Stenberg or Tommy Kraemer.

As mentioned, the Detroit Lions would save $7 million if they were to unload Vaitai and his spot could be filled by Evan Brown but does that make it a good idea?

In my opinion, unless Holmes has a plan to use that $7 million to add a contributor to the defense, I would prefer holding on to Vaitai as offensive line depth is important, as the Lions found out quickly in 2021.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Lions trade Vaitai before the 2022 season?

