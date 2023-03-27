The Detroit Lions are in need of at least one more quarterback, with only Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld currently on their roster. As they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, it is seeming more and more likely that they will be targeting a quarterback with one of their selections. With that in mind, this article will take a closer look at potential quarterback targets for the Lions in each round of the draft. From early-round prospects with star potential to mid-to-late-round sleepers, there are plenty of intriguing options for Detroit to consider.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

As it stands, the Lions only have two quarterbacks on their roster, which means they will be looking to add at least one more QB via free agency or the NFL Draft. The Lions currently have picks in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6, and there will be QBs the Lions should consider in each of those rounds.

1 QB Detroit Lions could target in each round of 2023 NFL Draft

Here are five QBs the Lions should consider in the upcoming NFL Draft, one for each round that they currently have a pick.

Round 1 – Anthony Richardson (Florida)

Anthony Richardson certainly has an impressive physical profile that could translate well to the NFL. With elite speed, towering height, and outstanding arm strength, he draws comparisons to the likes of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson. However, despite his impressive physical tools, Richardson's limited experience raises concerns about his ability to lead a traditional NFL offense. He has thrown just 66 passes prior to the 2022 season and struggled with inconsistency during his lone complete season of college football in 2022, producing an NFL QB rating of just 84.3. Considering the inflated passing stats often produced by Florida quarterbacks, it is a massive gamble to consider Richardson as a first-round pick. While he has the potential to develop into the next Cam Newton, it is equally possible that he may never fully realize his potential and be limited to an RPO role.

Round 2 – Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

Hooker is an intriguing quarterback prospect who has faced adversity during his college career but appears to be in a position to take his game to the next level and attract the attention of NFL scouts. He possesses excellent athletic talent, a strong arm, and impressive physical attributes like huge hands, making him capable of making all the requisite throws at the next level. Hooker is also a decent runner who poses a threat on the move. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, he is still a raw player who needs to develop greater nuance and consistency in his game. Despite suffering an ACL injury, Hooker put up solid numbers prior to his setback and finished the season. He also had a standout performance with 5 touchdowns against Alabama, though he struggled against Georgia a few weeks later. If he can fully recover from his injury, we believe Hooker has the potential to be a very solid draft prospect who could eventually develop into a starting quarterback in the pros, provided he isn't rushed into action too soon.

Round 3 – Tanner McKee (Stanford)

The Lions should be keeping a close eye on Tanner McKee, a promising pro prospect with all the right physical attributes for a drop-back passer. Despite playing on a struggling Cardinals team that went 3-9 last year, McKee has shown a remarkable ability to make quick decisions and throw with both accuracy and power. Unfortunately, he has been held back by one of the worst offensive lines in the power five, often having to scramble just to stay alive. Still, when he does have time to throw, McKee has demonstrated an impressive ability to hit his targets downfield. With his potential, McKee is currently projected as a second or third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and could be a great fit for the Lions.

Round 4 – *Currently do not have a fourth-round pick

Round 5 – Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)

Aidan O'Connell is an intriguing quarterback prospect with good athleticism, deceptive speed, and a strong arm. As a threat to leave the pocket, he has the ability to gain positive yardage at any time, thanks to his very good vision, balance, elusiveness, and power as a runner. Mentally, O'Connell is a solid decision-maker who can make checks at the line of scrimmage and manage the run game. He has good zip and ball placement on quick slants, and good touch on vertical and horizontal routes to attack the defense downfield. With a quick release and good accuracy on shorter throws while on the move, O'Connell has enough arm strength to make all the NFL throws. However, he struggles with decision-making and pre-snap recognition skills, which affect his ability to read defenses and see blitzes. His arm is good but not great, and he loses accuracy and velocity when he is moved off his spot. O'Connell also has a tendency to throw off his back foot when the pocket gets muddled, sacrificing accuracy. As a Detroit Lions prospect, O'Connell has the potential to be a solid quarterback with some areas that need improvement.

Round 6 – Clayton Tune

Clayton Tune is a seasoned prospect who has racked up impressive numbers over his five-year stint at Houston. As a great leader with exceptional intangibles, he possesses a natural ability to elevate his game in critical situations. While he is a decent athlete who can move around the pocket, running is not his first option. His arm is not elite, but it is good enough to make all but the deepest NFL-level throws, and his quick release allows him to evade pressure. However, Tune's shortcomings are also quite apparent as he lacks the ideal size and strength for the quarterback position. Overall, Tune is an intriguing prospect who has the talent and intangibles to step in and play immediately. Despite his limited athleticism, he could be a steal for the Detroit Lions if he falls to the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 7 – *Currently do not have a seventh-round pick

Bottom Line: Lions could be setting themselves up to select a QB

