The 2022 NFL regular season is right around the corner and it is going to be extremely interesting to see how much the Detroit Lions improve from a year ago when they finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record.

All signs point to the Lions winning quite a few more games in 2022 than they won in 2021 and a lot of that has to do with their overall roster being better than it was a year ago.

That being said, you can bet that Lions GM Brad Holmes is tirelessly thinking of ways he can improve his overall roster not only for the 2022 season but also for the future.

Please enable JavaScript The Detroit Lions' offensive line has the depth to be the best in the NFL

1 Trade Detroit Lions Should Propose Before the 2022 Season

According to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, there is one trade the Detroit Lions should propose prior to the start of the 2022 season and it involves Michael Brockers.

What makes this proposal very interesting is that Kay suggests the Lions try to trade Brockers back to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is some of what Kay has to say about the potential trade.

While Brockers is one of the few veteran leaders on Detroit’s roster, the team is oozing with young and upcoming talent in the defensive trenches. He is on the wrong side of 30, coming off a disappointing showing—Brockers earned a concerning 40.6 PFF grade last year—and isn’t likely to be around when the Lions finally turn a corner and becomes a contender. With his reasonable contract—just $7 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2022—the 2012 first-round pick could be a better fit with a club in win-now mode. A return to the Rams could be a great fit and a sensible move for all parties. The Lions would free up cap space and open playing time up for 2021 second-rounder Levi Onwuzurike, while Los Angeles gets a player who is intimately familiar with its system and could immediately assist in a title defense. Click here to read the rest. Nation, would you make this trade if you were the Detroit Lions?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

