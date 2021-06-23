1 Trade the Detroit Lions should make before training camp begins

Sharing is caring!

One thing is for sure. When the Detroit Lions take the field for the first time in 2021, they are going to look a heck of a lot different than they did in 2020.

The Lions have a new GM (Brad Holmes) and a new head coach (Dan Campbell) and they have already made quite a few moves and the 53-man roster is beginning to take shape.

But according to an article recently published by Bleacher Report, the Lions should make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals before training camp begins.

From Bleacher Report:

Offer: 2022 2nd-Round Pick for Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

The Detroit Lions seemingly got the big moves out of the way earlier this offseason with the Matthew Stafford trade.

But looking at last year plus this offseason’s roster changes, Detroit would be wise to keep beefing up a pass-rush that only managed 24 sacks last year.

Maybe reaching out to an NFC contender like the Arizona Cardinals could work. Linebacker Chandler Jones hasn’t shown up to mandatory work as he presumably wants a new contract. Before a five-game showing in 2020, the 31-year-old veteran had double-digit sacks in five consecutive seasons, including 19 in 2019.

If Arizona doesn’t want to take the risk in paying up for Jones, a trade might be a small price to pay for one of the league’s most overlooked, effective pass-rushers.

Nation, do you think the Lions should make this trade?