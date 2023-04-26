Let me begin by saying that I do not believe that the Jameson Williams six-game suspension will majorly alter how Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes was already planning to attack the 2023 NFL Draft. If the plan was to take a wide receiver somewhere in the first three rounds, I think that will still happen. If the plan was to pass on the position until later in the draft, or not at all, I still that will be the plan moving forward. With that being said, there is a wide receiver that I absolutely LOVE, who has FINALLY been rising up draft boards, and I think the Lions should strongly consider taking him with the No. 81 pick.

1 Wide receiver Detroit Lions cannot pass on in 2023 NFL Draft

I am not a huge fan of selecting wide receivers with high draft picks, which is why I have the Lions waiting until Round 3 (or later) to attack that position in the upcoming draft. But there is one receiver I absolutely LOVE, who the Lions should absolutely consider if he is still on the board when they are on the clock with the No. 81 overall pick. That wide receiver is Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss.

Climbing the charts

Mingo, who is listed at just under 6-2 and 220lbs, is a player who stood out to me for the past couple of seasons when I watched Ole Miss games on television, but he never seemed to be getting much draft love, until lately. Remember when Brad Holmes stole Amon-Ra St. Brown in Round 3 a couple of years ago? Don't be surprised if he does that again this coming Friday.

From Dane Brugler:

“Mingo has only average deception and separation quickness, but with his size, pacing and competitive ball skills, he has the body control and upside that has the attention of NFL teams. He has starting potential in the right situation.”