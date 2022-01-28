in Detroit Lions

1 WR the Detroit Lions could select in each round of the 2022 NFL Draft

We may still have some time before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft but that time will go by quickly and we will then know exactly which new players the Detroit Lions selected.

One position that is almost sure to be addressed in the draft is wide receiver.

Here is a look at one WR the Lions could select in each round of the 2022 NFL Draft. I used The Draft Network mock draft simulator to keep myself honest.

Note: The Lions currently do not have a pick in Round 4 so we skipped that one.

Round 1 (No. 31 Overall) – Treylon Burks, Arkansas

 

Round 2 (No. 34 Overall) – David Bell, Purdue

Round 3 (No. 66 Overall) – Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Round 5 (No. 176 Overall) – Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

Round 6 (No. 217 Overall) – Mike Harley, Miami

Round 7 (No. 230 Overall) – Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona

Nation, which of these wide receivers would you like to see on the Lions in 2022?

What do you think?

