1 WR the Detroit Lions could select in each round of the 2022 NFL Draft

We may still have some time before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft but that time will go by quickly and we will then know exactly which new players the Detroit Lions selected.
One position that is almost sure to be addressed in the draft is wide receiver.
Here is a look at one WR the Lions could select in each round of the 2022 NFL Draft. I used The Draft Network mock draft simulator to keep myself honest.
Note: The Lions currently do not have a pick in Round 4 so we skipped that one.
Round 1 (No. 31 Overall) – Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Round 2 (No. 34 Overall) – David Bell, Purdue
Round 3 (No. 66 Overall) – Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
Round 5 (No. 176 Overall) – Jalen Nailor, Michigan State
Round 6 (No. 217 Overall) – Mike Harley, Miami
Round 7 (No. 230 Overall) – Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona
Nation, which of these wide receivers would you like to see on the Lions in 2022?
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings