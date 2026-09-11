10 BOLD Predictions for the 2026 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions enter 2026 in an unusual position. They are one year removed from a 15-win season, one year removed from a disappointing 9-8 finish, and still loaded with enough high-end talent to make another serious run at the NFC.

The schedule provides an opening. Detroit’s official 2026 schedule breakdown gives the Lions the league’s sixth-easiest slate based on 2025 opponent winning percentage, with seven games against teams that reached the playoffs last season.

Predictions this time of year are supposed to be uncomfortable. Picking Amon-Ra St. Brown to catch a lot of passes or Penei Sewell to play well is not bold. We can do better than that.

Here are 10 predictions for the 2026 Detroit Lions that I am willing to put on the record.

1. The Lions Win 12 Games and the NFC North

Detroit went from consecutive division titles to 9-8 and last place in the NFC North in 2025. The talent level did not suddenly fall off a cliff.

The Lions still have Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sewell driving the offense, with Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Alim McNeill anchoring the defense. The schedule is also friendlier than the one Detroit navigated last season.

Prediction: Detroit finishes 12-5 and retakes the NFC North.

Green Bay and Chicago will make that difficult. Twelve wins may not even create much separation. I still trust Detroit’s top-end roster more than I trust the 9-8 record it produced last year.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs Wins Offensive Player of the Year

This one starts with opportunity.

Gibbs already has 5,029 scrimmage yards and 49 scrimmage touchdowns through three NFL seasons, and Detroit rewarded him with an extension through 2030 this summer. Those career totals through his first three seasons are already absurd.

David Montgomery is gone. Isiah Pacheco begins the season on injured reserve. Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors will help, but neither is going to prevent Detroit from making Gibbs the centerpiece of the offense.

Prediction: Gibbs surpasses 2,100 scrimmage yards, scores at least 20 touchdowns and wins NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He had 1,839 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns last season despite only 243 rushing attempts. Give one of the NFL’s most efficient runners more volume without eliminating his receiving work, and the ceiling gets silly in a hurry.

3. Jared Goff Throws 40 Touchdown Passes

Goff was already terrific in 2025.

His final numbers last season included 4,564 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 105.5 passer rating. He finished second in the league in both passing yards and touchdown passes despite Detroit changing play callers during the season.

Now Drew Petzing gets a full season to build around Goff’s strengths, particularly play action, matchup creation and the middle of the field.

Prediction: Goff throws 40 touchdowns for the first time in his career.

He does not need to become a different quarterback to get there. Detroit simply needs better offensive continuity and enough red-zone opportunities for its skill talent to do the rest.

4. Jameson Williams Leads Detroit in Receiving Yards

This is where I will borrow a prediction that has become harder to dismiss.

The case for Jameson Williams leading Detroit in receiving yards was already compelling before training camp. Williams followed a 1,001-yard 2024 season with 1,117 yards in 2025 while averaging 17.2 yards per reception.

St. Brown still finished comfortably ahead of him with 1,401 yards, and Detroit’s 2025 wide receiver breakdown shows just how productive both players were.

Prediction: Williams finishes with at least 1,400 receiving yards and narrowly leads the Lions.

St. Brown can still catch 100-plus passes. Williams does not need to match his volume. He needs a few more targets while maintaining the explosive-play ability that has produced consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

That is no longer a wild projection.

5. Penei Sewell Wins NFL Protector of the Year

Sewell has reached the point where another Pro Bowl selection barely qualifies as a prediction.

He has earned three consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections, and his 95.2 PFF grade led NFL tackles in 2025. He was also a finalist for the league’s Protector of the Year award, as detailed in Detroit’s 2025 All-Pro announcement.

Prediction: Sewell wins Protector of the Year in 2026.

Detroit’s offensive line has gone through major turnover since its dominant 2024 season. Sewell is the constant. If the rebuilt unit improves and Goff remains productive, the league will have an easy candidate to reward.

6. Aidan Hutchinson Breaks Detroit’s Sack Record

Hutchinson returned from his devastating 2024 leg injury and immediately produced the best season of his career.

He recorded 14.5 sacks and an NFL-leading 100 pressures in 2025. Robert Porcher’s franchise record is 15 sacks, a number Hutchinson came within half a sack of matching last year. Detroit’s 2025 edge-rusher review puts his season in proper perspective.

Prediction: Hutchinson finishes with 17 sacks and owns the Lions’ single-season record.

D.J. Wonnum gives Detroit a steadier veteran opposite him, while second-round rookie Derrick Moore adds another legitimate pass-rush option. The Lions do not need somebody else to become Hutchinson. They need enough pressure elsewhere to make constantly sending extra attention toward No. 97 expensive.

Hutchinson has already made Detroit’s Super Bowl expectations unmistakably clear. A franchise sack record would fit nicely into that pursuit.

7. Jack Campbell Leads the NFL in Tackles

Campbell made the leap in 2025. My prediction is that he takes another one.

He finished second in the NFL with 176 tackles, added five sacks and three forced fumbles, and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. Detroit’s linebacker review from last season also shows that he produced nine games with at least 10 tackles.

Alex Anzalone is gone, and Campbell is now one of Detroit’s seven captains.

Prediction: Campbell reaches 180 tackles, leads the NFL and repeats as a First-Team All-Pro.

His role already gives him access to the football. His processing speed and tackling consistency now match the physical tools that made him a first-round pick.

8. Derrick Moore Records Eight Sacks as a Rookie

Detroit did not trade up in the second round for Derrick Moore so he could spend the season watching.

The Lions moved from No. 50 to No. 44 to select the Michigan edge rusher after he recorded 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in his final college season. The Lions’ draft-day breakdown of Moore made it clear he was expected to compete immediately for snaps opposite Hutchinson.

He reinforced that idea during the preseason, recording a sack and forced fumble in his debut.

Prediction: Moore finishes his rookie season with eight sacks.

Wonnum may open the year with the larger role. By December, Moore will be too productive to keep out of obvious passing situations.

9. Detroit Finishes Top Eight in Scoring Defense

This may be the prediction with the roughest September path.

Detroit placed Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph on Reserve/PUP, meaning Kelvin Sheppard opens the season without two of his best defensive backs. Cade Mays, Isiah Pacheco and several depth players have also landed on reserve lists, according to the team’s current transaction log.

The defense still has Hutchinson, Campbell, McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Derrick Barnes and D.J. Reed. Branch and Joseph can return later.

Prediction: Detroit finishes among the NFL’s top eight teams in points allowed.

The pass rush should be deeper. Campbell is entering his prime. If the secondary gets healthier as the season progresses, this defense has more room to improve than its reputation suggests.

10. The Lions Reach Super Bowl LXI

There is no point ending a bold-predictions article by taking the safe exit.

Detroit is good enough to win the NFC. The Lions have an established quarterback, elite offensive weapons, arguably the NFL’s best offensive tackle, a premier edge rusher and an All-Pro linebacker in the middle of the defense.

The concern is not whether Detroit has enough stars. It is whether the offensive line settles quickly, the secondary gets healthy and the Lions avoid another season in which injuries expose every layer of their depth chart.

My first prediction has them winning 12 games. My last one has them winning two or three more when those games matter most.

Prediction: The Detroit Lions represent the NFC in Super Bowl LXI.

A year ago, 9-8 was the reality. In 2026, I expect it to look more like an interruption.