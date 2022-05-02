10 Candidates to be the Detroit Red Wings next head coach

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings finally announced that they are parting ways with head coach Jeff Blashill and it seems like the vast majority of fans believe Steve Yzerman is making the correct decision.

Embed from Getty Images

Now, Yzerman will be charged with the task of naming a new head coach for the 2022-23 season and beyond and it will arguably be the most important decision he ever makes as Red Wings GM.

On Monday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News published an article in which he takes a look at 10 candidates who he believes could be in the mix to become the Detroit Red Wings head coach.

Here are the 10 candidates Kulfan suggests: Please click here to see what he has to say about each candidate.

Rikard Gronborg

Benoit Groulx

Paul Maurice

Pascal Vincent

Lane Lambert

Marco Sturm

Todd Nelson

Kirk Muller

Alain Vigneault

Rick Tocchet

Notice, Kulfan does not list either Sergei Fedorov or Igor Larionov as potential candidates.

Nation, who would you like to see named as the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

NHL Betting: Pacific Division – 2022 Stanley Cup Favourites

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on May 2 with Game 1 of four series, two from each conference. This betting guide will offer some insight into the Pacific Division and the odds of each team heading into the postseason.

Calgary Flames (+700)

50-21-11, 3.55 GF/GP, 2.51 GA/GP, L10: 6-2-2

The Flames became a dominant force in the Western Conference thanks to a change in mentality throughout the organization. With bench boss Darryl Sutter, accountability became the focus across the bench, and players took their roles seriously and with a sense of pride. Both Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau hit 100 points, and Elias Lindholm registered his first career point-per-game season. With a towering defense and an inspiring year from Jacob Markstrom, the Flames are set for a deep run.

The two major acquisitions were home runs by acquiring Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens, and fetching Calle Jarnkrok out of Seattle helped build a deep top-nine rotation up front. Calgary hasn’t made it out of the second round since reaching the Final in 2004, but they’re one of the deepest teams in the league and could make an extended push to represent the Western Conference.

Click here to read the rest