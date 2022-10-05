10 Detroit Lions miss practice in advance of Week 5 tilt vs. Patriots

The injury bug has hit the Detroit Lions hard so far in 2022 as multiple key players have been forced to miss games, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift.

This coming Sunday, the Lions will be out east to take on the New England Patriots and, once again, it looks like they will call on quite a few backups to step up in what will be as close to a “must-win” game as you can get in the early season.

Which Detroit Lions players missed practice?

The Lions resumed practice on Wednesday, and according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, 10 players were absent.

Those players include Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Quintez Cephus, T.J. Hockenson, Frank Ragnow, Evan Brown, Chris Board, and John Cominsky, who Birkett said was running with trainers on the side.

The Lions may be without some key players, once again

The Lions’ initial injury report will be released later today but it sure is looking like they will be without some of their key players, once again.

Maybe the Lions are just being extra cautious with some of their players but I would not expect to see D’Andre Swift, Quintez Cephus, or even Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday against the Patriots.

But, let’s just hope I am wrong!