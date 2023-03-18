Merch
10 Detroit Lions youngsters earn HUGE bonuses for play in 2022

By W.G. Brady
According to reports, 76 total Detroit Lions players earned significant bonuses for their play in 2022, including 10 youngsters who received more than $327,000 each. The bonuses were made possible thanks to a collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the players, which allocated a $336 million fund to be split among the league's 32 teams. The Performance-Based Pay program awards bonuses to players based on their playing time and salary.

Key Points:

  • 10 Detroit Lions players earned significant bonuses for their play in 2022.
  • The bonuses were made possible by the Performance-Based Pay program.
  • The program awards bonuses based on players' playing time and salary.
  • Rookie Kerby Joseph earned the highest bonus, totaling $523,538.
  • Other Lions players who received substantial bonuses include Brock Wright, Jonah Jackson, and Isaiah Buggs.

10 Detroit Lions youngsters earn HUGE bonuses

The Lions' rookie defensive back, Kerby Joseph, earned a bonus of $523,538 due to his 1,408 snaps and solid performance in his first year in the league. Other Lions players who received substantial bonuses include tight end Brock Wright, guard Jonah Jackson, and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.

Here are the top 10 bonuses that were paid out:

  • S Kerby Joseph – $523,538
  • TE Brock Wright – $451,678
  • G Jonah Jackson – $441,996
  • DL Isaiah Buggs – $434,816
  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – $421,923
  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez – $389,914
  • DT Alim McNeill – $366,610
  • CB Jerry Jacobs – $366,440
  • S DeShon Elliott – $355,978
  • DL John Cominsky – $327,154

Big Picture: Performance-Based Pay program rewards young NFL talent

The Performance-Based Pay program was implemented to provide additional compensation to young NFL players who have lower salaries but significant playing time. The program aims to incentivize players to perform at a high level and improve their overall game, which benefits both the players and the league.

The fact that so many Lions players received significant bonuses through this program is a testament to the team's commitment to developing young talent. It also highlights the importance of giving players the opportunity to showcase their skills and earn additional compensation for their hard work.

