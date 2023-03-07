Detroit is a city that is synonymous with sports. From hockey to basketball to football to baseball, and even to boxing, the Motor City has seen some of the greatest athletes in history. But who are the most beloved Detroit sports figures of all time? In this article, we will count down the top 10 most beloved athletes in Detroit sports history. These are the individuals whose names and accomplishments will forever be remembered by sports fans throughout the city and beyond.

10 Most Beloved Athletes in Detroit Sports History

Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe is an NHL legend, known affectionately as “Mr. Hockey.” He spent 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, where he won four Stanley Cups and set numerous records, including most games played and most points scored. Howe was beloved not only for his skill on the ice but also for his kind demeanor and dedication to the community.

Barry Sanders

Barry Sanders is a football icon who spent his entire 10-year career with the Detroit Lions. He is considered one of the greatest running backs of all time and was known for his electrifying speed and elusive moves. Sanders was beloved by fans for his humility and quiet leadership.

Lou Whitaker and Alan Trammell

Yep, these two are making the list as one!

Lou Whitaker played second base for the Detroit Tigers from 1977 to 1995. He was a five-time All-Star and won three Gold Glove awards. Whitaker was a key member of the Tigers' 1984 World Series championship team and was known for his excellent defensive skills.

Alan Trammell played shortstop for the Detroit Tigers from 1977 to 1996. He was a six-time All-Star and won four Gold Glove awards. Trammell was a key member of the Tigers' 1984 World Series championship team and was known for his steady leadership on and off the field.

Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas is a former NBA player who led the Detroit Pistons to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990. He was a tenacious point guard known for his skill, toughness, and clutch performances. Thomas was beloved by fans for his competitiveness and devotion to the city of Detroit.

Al Kaline

Al Kaline is a baseball legend who spent his entire 22-year career with the Detroit Tigers. He was a 15-time All-Star and won 10 Gold Gloves. Kaline was beloved by fans for his humble nature and commitment to the community.

Steve Yzerman

Steve Yzerman is a former NHL player who spent his entire 22-year career with the Detroit Red Wings. He won three Stanley Cups and was known for his leadership and skill on the ice. Yzerman was beloved by fans for his loyalty to the team and his dedication to the city of Detroit.

Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera is a current MLB player who has spent most of his career with the Detroit Tigers. He is a two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star who has helped lead the team to two American League championships. Cabrera is beloved by fans for his outgoing personality and his love of the city of Detroit.

Joe Louis

Joe Louis is a boxing legend who was born and raised in Detroit. He held the heavyweight championship from 1937 to 1949 and is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. Louis was beloved by fans for his humility and grace, both in and out of the ring.

Bob Probert

Bob Probert was a fan favorite during his time with the Detroit Red Wings from 1985 to 1994. He was one of the toughest players in the NHL and was known for his physical play and his willingness to stand up for his teammates.

Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball during his time with the Detroit Tigers from 2005 to 2017. He won the Cy Young award in 2011 and was a six-time All-Star. Verlander was known for his intense competitiveness and his dedication to his craft.

Bottom Line

Detroit has a rich sporting history, and these ten figures are just a small sample of the many legendary athletes and coaches who have made an impact in the city. Whether it's on the ice, the court, the field, or in the ring, these ten individuals have left an indelible mark on the Motor City and will forever be remembered as some of the most beloved Detroit sports figures of all time.