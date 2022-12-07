10 players included on Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14

Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 6-7 on the season when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field. For the first half of the season or so, the Lions were dealing with a plethora of key injuries, but as the season has gone on, the team has gotten healthier and healthier. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.

This week's hottest stories Detroit Lions Pull Off Surprising B... Please enable JavaScript

What is the Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14?

The Lions have released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, and as you can see below, eight players, including Taylor Decker, DeShon Elliott, Jeff Okudah, and Frank Ragnow all missed Wednesday’s practice, while Evan Brown and D’Andre Swift were limited.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kayode Awosika G ankle NP Derrick Barnes LB knee NP Taylor Decker T elbow NP DeShon Elliott S ankle NP Jeff Okudah CB illness NP Frank Ragnow C foot NP Kalif Raymond WR illness NP Nate Sudfeld QB illness NP Evan Brown C/G ankle LP D’Andre Swift RB ankle LP

Nation, do you think the Lions will take care of business against the Vikings?