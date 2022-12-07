Detroit Lions News

10 players included on Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will host the Vikings on Sunday afternoon
  • The Lions have released their initial injury report

Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 6-7 on the season when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field. For the first half of the season or so, the Lions were dealing with a plethora of key injuries, but as the season has gone on, the team has gotten healthier and healthier. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.

Detroit Lions Pull Off Surprising B...
Detroit Lions Injury Report Vikings

What is the Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14?

The Lions have released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, and as you can see below, eight players, including Taylor Decker, DeShon Elliott, Jeff Okudah, and Frank Ragnow all missed Wednesday’s practice, while Evan Brown and D’Andre Swift were limited.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNP
Derrick BarnesLBkneeNP
Taylor DeckerTelbowNP
DeShon ElliottSankleNP
Jeff OkudahCBillnessNP
Frank RagnowCfootNP
Kalif RaymondWRillnessNP
Nate SudfeldQBillnessNP
Evan BrownC/GankleLP
D’Andre SwiftRBankleLP

Nation, do you think the Lions will take care of business against the Vikings?

Detroit Lions,Injury Report

