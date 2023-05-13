The Detroit Lions will be holding a rookie minicamp this weekend and they have reportedly invited 10 players to Allen Park for a tryout. Though it is highly unlikely that any of these players ever play in a game for the Lions, it does give them an opportunity to chase their dream. Who knows, maybe the Lions will find a diamond in the rough!

10 Players to try out for Detroit Lions

According to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, the following 10 players will try out for the Lions during this weekend's rookie minicamp.

S Chris Bacon – Bowling Green

S Xavier Bell – Portland State

CB Da'Meak Brandon – Limestone

WR Dylan Drummond – Eastern Michigan

DL Jacorey Johns – Wake Forest

DL Wyatt Ray – Boston College

K John Parker Romo – Virginia Tech

WR Darrius Shepherd – North Dakota State

DL Julian Taylor – Temple

CB David Vereen – Newberry