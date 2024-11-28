As Thanksgiving Day is finally upon us, there’s plenty to be thankful for if you’re a Detroit Lions fan. With a 10-1 record heading into Week 13, the 2024 Lions have exceeded expectations and given their loyal supporters a season to remember. From standout individual performances to team-wide improvements, here are 10 reasons to be thankful for the 2024 Detroit Lions:

1. A Winning Record to Be Proud Of

At 10-1, the Detroit Lions have the best record in the NFL. After years of mediocrity, this season has provided hope, excitement, and genuine optimism for the future. The Lions have proven that they are a team to be reckoned with, and they are in a prime position to win the NFC North title and earn a top playoff spot.

2. Jared Goff’s Career Year

Quarterback Jared Goff has been playing some of the best football of his career in 2024. His ability to make clutch throws, stay calm under pressure, and manage the offense with poise has been instrumental in the Lions’ success. Goff has become the steady leader Detroit has longed for, and his performance is a key reason for the team’s impressive record.

3. The Reliability of Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine as one of the top wide receivers in the league. His consistency and big-play ability have made him a favorite target for Goff. St. Brown’s route running, physicality, and ability to create separation have made him a critical piece of the Lions’ offensive success, and his continued growth is one of the main reasons for the team’s high-powered offense.

4. The Dominance of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell has firmly established himself as one of the NFL’s premier right tackles. His blend of strength, athleticism, and football IQ has been a major factor in the Lions’ offensive line success. Sewell’s ability to both protect the quarterback and open up lanes for the run game has been a huge boost to Detroit’s offense, and he is widely regarded as one of the top young linemen in the league.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery: Sonic and Knuckles!

The Lions’ backfield, featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, has been nothing short of spectacular. Gibbs, with his speed and playmaking ability, and Montgomery, with his power and determination, have formed a balanced and potent rushing attack. This duo has helped Detroit control the clock, move the chains, and keep defenses on their heels.

6. The Vision of Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson has transformed the Lions’ offense with his creative play-calling and innovative schemes. His ability to adjust to defenses, maximize the talents of his players, and create mismatches has made the Lions’ offense one of the most unpredictable and dangerous in the league. Johnson’s work with Goff, St. Brown, and the running backs has been instrumental in the team’s offensive success.

7. The Leadership of Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell has brought a new culture to Detroit, one of toughness, resilience, and belief. His aggressive coaching style and unwavering faith in his players have made a lasting impact on the Lions. Campbell has created a team-first mentality that has helped the Lions overcome adversity and stay focused on their goals. His leadership has been a driving force behind the team’s success.

8. The Impact of Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn

Under Aaron Glenn, the Lions’ defense has made significant strides. Glenn’s strategic approach has helped elevate the performance of key players, and the defense has been more opportunistic this season. While the Lions’ defense has had its challenges, the improvements made under Glenn’s watch have been noticeable, and his ability to make in-game adjustments has helped keep Detroit competitive.

9. The Special Teams Play

Special teams has been a key area of improvement for the Lions in 2024. Whether it’s kick coverage, field goals, or punt returns, Detroit has found consistent play in this phase of the game. Special teams play has been a reliable factor in Detroit’s victories, helping the team win in all three phases of the game.

10. The Best Fans in the World

Lions fans have always been known for their loyalty, but in 2024, they’ve taken it to the next level. From Ford Field to opposing stadiums across the league, Lions fans have shown up in full force, creating a home-field advantage no matter where the team plays. Whether it's an away game or a prime-time showdown, Detroit fans have made their presence felt, showing that the Motor City is proud of its team. The energy and passion that Lions fans bring to the game are unmatched, and they truly are the best fans in the world.

The Bottom Line

The 2024 Detroit Lions have given their fans plenty to be thankful for. With an impressive 10-1 record, standout performances from players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell, and the leadership of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the Lions are finally playing the kind of football fans have dreamed of for years. With the support of the best fanbase in the NFL, Detroit is on the path to sustained success. The future is bright, and this Thanksgiving, Lions fans have a lot to be grateful for.

Happy Thanksgiving, and Go Lions!