10 years following Bob Probert’s death, Dani Probert braces for emotional day

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

On July 5, 2010, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert died suddenly of a heart attack. Now, 10 years later, Probert’s widow Dani is bracing for an emotional day that will be “full of celebration.”

“We miss him so much,” Dani Probert told The Detroit News. “There are some days, it seems like a whole lifetime ago and then now, it just seems like yesterday.

“In the 10 years, he’s missed all of them graduating, getting driver’s licenses, all the ups and downs and the wonderful things they’re doing as young adults. My twins (Jack and Decyln) only had their dad for 10 years. I’m struggling with that. I really am. It’s heartbreaking.”

In the interview, Dani spoke about how she and her children have navigated what has been a “difficult” journey and how they have helped raise $1.2 million with the Bob Probert fundraising motorcycle ride.

Rest in Peace, Bob.

To read the full piece (we highly recommend it) in The Detroit News, please click here.

 

Arnold Powell

