We are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL football season which means Detroit Lions fans are making their final preparations for their Fantasy Football Draft(s).
With that being said, I was recently surfing the web to find a fun Lions-themed fantasy football team name to use during the coming season and I came across a couple of websites that listed quite a few options.
In fact, as you can see below, there are 101 options for you to choose from.
Yes, some of these are pretty weak but there are a few that are on my shortlist to use during my upcoming fantasy football season.
101 Detroit Lions-themed fantasy football team names
From CheatSheetWarroom.com:
Fordained by Goff
Divine Goffering
Goff and Running
D-Swift’s Reputation Tour
D’Andre 1000
Chark Tank
Amon-Rawesome
Saint Misbehavin’
Hock Shop
Jamaal-In
Jameson Rocks
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Julien
Return to Sanders
Barry Good
Megatron’s Guns
Andrey Warrington
A Millen Reasons
Escape Batch
The Lions are Perfect
On/Goff Switch
Going Goff
Going on the Goffensive
Gofften Enough
Goffly Good
Gofften Imitated, Never Duplicated
Hock of Seagulls
Hock and Roll
Hocked and Loaded
The Hard Hock Hotel
Hock Itch Cream
My Pet Hock
Hockin’ the Hock
Raiders of the Lost Chark
CharkAngel
Character Chark
Charkapellago
Chark Welder
Barry My Heart at Wounded ACL
Sander and Son
MiSanderstood
Simms League
Stay in Your Layne
Calvinball
The Goffather
Goffam City
Jerkin Goff
Shake it Goff
Hockenson Big Loogies
What Can St. Brown Do for You?
St. Brown Sugar
Charkizard, I Choose You
Via SideLionReport:
-Baby Chark
-Campbell’s Kneecap Soup
-Campbell’s Soup
-Campbell’s Blue Kool-Aid Soup
-Dan Campbell’s Blue Kool-Aid Soup
-Drinkin’ The Blue Kool-Aid (h/t to our podcast partner)
-Drink That Blue Kool-Aid
-Guzzle That Blue Kool-Aid
-Showered In Blue Kool-Aid
-Dan Cannibal
-D’Andre 2000
-Stafford Infection
-Turn Your Head and Goff
-Okudah Matatta
-Chuck It Long
-Penei For Your Thoughts
-Peneis From Heaven
-Thor Ragnowrock
-Hock And Awe
-Detroit Kneecappers
-Billy Jean Is Not My Kicker
-Team Kneecap Biters
-Motor City Kitties
-Decker The Halls
-Honolulu Blue
-No More Honolulu Blues
-St. Brown’s Sun Gods
-Chark Week
-Chark Attack
-Dan Campbell’s Soup
-Hock A Loogie
-Aidan And Abetting
-MCDC (short for Motor City Dan Campbell)
-Goffing Up A Lung
-A Chronic Goff
-Chark Bite
-Goffing It Up
-If There’s A J-Will, There’s a Way
-Motown Manglecats
-Same Old Lions
-(Not The) Same Old Lions
-The Anti-Fragiles
-Hala At Your Vaitai
-Oruwariye Island
-Show Me Amani
-T.J. To The Max
-Walking It Goff
Others:
One Pride
Lion Down On The Job
Goffundme
Nation, which of these Detroit Lions-themed fantasy football team names is your favorite?