106-year-old World War II veteran throws out first pitch [Video]

Every now and then something really awesome comes out of a sporting event and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday just prior to the start of the game between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.

Take a look as Mabel Johnson, who is a 106-year-old World War II veteran, throws out the first pitch.

This is pretty damn awesome.

Mabel Johnson, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, threw out the first pitch ahead of the Twins-Royals game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZH0EUaSId8 — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2021