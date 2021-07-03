106-year-old World War II veteran throws out first pitch [Video]

Every now and then something really awesome comes out of a sporting event and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday just prior to the start of the game between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.

Take a look as Mabel Johnson, who is a 106-year-old World War II veteran, throws out the first pitch.

This is pretty damn awesome.

