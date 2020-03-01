11 Detroit Red Wings currently set to become free agents

It has been a miserable season for everyone involved with the Detroit Red Wings. Though March is just beginning, the Wings are already eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and they are instead dreaming of winning the NHL Draft Lottery and securing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

That being said, as the NHL regular season is in its final stages, we figured we would remind you of players currently under who are set to become unrestricted free agents when the season comes to an end.

Those players, according to Spotrac.com, are as follows.

- Advertisement -

Nation, which of these players do you think Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should look to bring back and which ones do you think will be heading elsewhere for the 2020-2021 season?