11 former Detroit Red Wings still alive for Stanley Cup Playoffs

As we are well aware, the Detroit Red Wings 2019-20 season is officially over as they completed what turned out to be a shortened campaign with the worst record in the NHL.

Now, the Red Wings wait to find the fate of where they will be selecting in the 2020 NHL Draft. They have the second-best chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick but according to the odds, they have the best chance of picking at No. 4, which would really stink!

That being said, if you are looking for some former Detroit Red Wings players to root on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you have 11 to choose from.

Hat tip to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News for pointing out those players for us!

Here is the list, via The Detroit News:

Mike Green, defenseman, Edmonton Oilers

Nick Jensen, defenseman, Washington Capitals

Petr Mrazek, goaltender, Carolina Hurricanes

Tomas Nosek, forward, Vegas Golden Knights

Gustav Nyquist, center, Columbus Blue Jackets

Brendan Smith, forward, N.Y. Rangers

Riley Sheahan, center, Edmonton Oilers

Tomas Tatar, forward, Montreal Canadiens

Luke Witkowski, forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nation, which team will you be rooting for to win the 2020 Stanley Cup? Or, do you not care?