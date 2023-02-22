With the 2023 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Detroit Lions find themselves holding the sixth overall pick. The No. 6 pick has produced some all-time greats, as well as some all-time busts. In this list, we'll take a look at 11 NFL Hall of Famers who were selected with the No. 6 pick.

11 No. 6 picks who went on to the Hall of Fame

Walter Jones, OT, 1997: Jones played his entire 13-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, earning nine Pro Bowl nods and six First-Team All-Pro honors. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Tim Brown, WR, 1988: Brown spent 16 seasons in the NFL, 14 of them with the Oakland Raiders. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. James Lofton, WR, 1978: Lofton played for 16 seasons with six different teams. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003. Jimbo Covert, OT, 1983: Covert spent his entire eight-year career with the Chicago Bears, earning two First-Team All-Pro honors. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. Robert Brazile, LB, 1975: Brazile spent his entire 10-year career with the Houston Oilers, earning seven Pro Bowl nods and two First-Team All-Pro honors. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. John Riggins, RB, 1971: Riggins played for 14 seasons, most notably with the Washington Football Team. He was selected to one Pro Bowl and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992. Floyd Little, RB, 1967: Little spent his entire nine-year career with the Denver Broncos, earning five Pro Bowl nods and one First-Team All-Pro honor. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010. Carl Eller, DE, 1964: Eller played for 16 seasons, most notably with the Minnesota Vikings. He was selected to six Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. Jim Brown, RB, 1957: Brown played for nine seasons, all with the Cleveland Browns. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971. Y.A. Tittle, QB, 1948: Tittle played for 17 seasons with the Baltimore Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants. He was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971. Alex Wojciechowicz, C/LB, 1938: Wojciechowicz spent his 13-year career with the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1968.

*H/T to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, who recently mentioned these 11 players in one of his articles.

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions will look to nail the No. 6 pick

- Advertisement -

While the No. 6 pick has produced some all-time greats, it has also had its fair share of busts. When the Detroit Lions are on the clock with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes will have an important decision to make. If Holmes nails the No. 6 pick, it could really help propel the team toward where they want to be in the not-too-distant future.