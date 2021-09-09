11 Players land on San Francisco 49ers initial Week 1 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will invade Ford Field where they will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

On Wednesday, the 49ers released their initial Week 1 Injury Report and as you can see below, it includes 11 players.

Three players (Kevin Givens, Jalen Hurd, and Javon Kinlaw) did not practice at all, while QB Trey Lance was limited with an injured right finger.

49ers Wednesday injury report: pic.twitter.com/zBprgwwnWo — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 8, 2021