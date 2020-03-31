44.9 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

12 Former Detroit Red Wings included on ‘The best players to wear every jersey No. in NHL history’ list

By Arnold Powell

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Sergei Fedorov #91 of the Detroit Red Wings gets set for a face off against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim during round one of the 2003 Stanley Cup playoffs at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim on April 16, 2003 in Anaheim, California. The Ducks defeated the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime and swept the defending champion Red Wings in four straight games. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images/NHLI)
Detroit
moderate rain
44.9 ° F
46 °
44 °
93 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
48 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Red Wings potential ‘fourth jersey’ leaked [Photo]

According to Icethetics, based on some confidential reports, it is possible that the NHL's new 'fourth jersey' program in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions land 2 first round picks and a second round pick in latest NFL mock draft

We are now less than a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the big question around these...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Trade Rumor: Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis

According to a rumor that was tweeted out by Chad Forbes, Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis is available via...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The Detroit Red Wings may be the worst team in the NHL at the moment, but as you know, they have been one of the best franchises in the history of the league. The reason for that is because of the great players who have worn the Red Wings sweater over the years.

The Athletic recently published a list titled, “The best players to wear every jersey number in NHL history,” and a whopping 12 former Detroit Red Wings made the cut.

From The Athletic:

5: Nicklas Lidstrom

Lidstrom won the Norris Trophy seven times, which is why he gets the nod over Denis Potvin, the heart-and-soul of the Islanders’ dynasty who won the Norris Trophy three times and was first runner-up twice – once to Orr and once to Randy Carlyle!? A stick tap also to Bernie (Boom Boom) Geoffrion, credited with inventing the slap shot and a two-time Art Ross Trophy winner. – Dillman

9: Gordie Howe

Feb. 6, 2015, Saskatoon, Sask. – A tribute to a living legend. The grandiose event was billed as the final public appearance of the province’s signature hockey hero. Howe, 86, was suffering greatly from dementia but was flown in and feted by a cast of superstars from Wayne Gretzky to Bobby and Brett Hull. Mr. Hockey, indeed. – Nugent-Bowman

13: Pavel Datsyuk

Few players in league history have been as transcendent with and without the puck as Datsyuk, who earned three straight Selke trophies while playing at a near point-per-game pace for his career. He was the embodiment of puck-possession hockey, a two-way force whose 200-foot game nudges him slightly ahead of Mats Sundin. – Luszczyszyn

19: Steve Yzerman

The margins differentiating Yzerman and Joe Sakic are so razor-thin that deciding who’s best is probably a matter of opinion. Both players won a Hart Trophy and were named league MVP once by their peers. Where Yzerman has the edge is in Stanley Cups (3-2), goals (692-625) and points (1,755-1,641) – albeit in more games (1,514-1,378). – Nugent-Bowman

20: Luc Robitaille

Robitaille’s main competition comes from a curious source – fellow Hall of Famer Ed Belfour, who happens to be, you know, a goalie. Belfour has 484 career NHL wins (fourth all-time), but Robitaille was the dominant left wing of his generation and is 12th all-time in goals (668). – Dillman

24: Chris Chelios

Many believe Chelios is the greatest U.S. born player in history, a three-time Norris Trophy winner who qualified for the NHL playoffs a record 24 times and holds the record for most career playoff games (266). That gives Chelios the edge over other worthy names such as Doug Wilson and Bernie Federko. – Dillman

39: Dominik Hasek

Hasek started his career wearing No. 31 and No. 34 in Chicago before claiming his iconic number in Buffalo. Only two other Hall of Famers have worn it – Clark Gillies at the end of his career and Doug Gilmour near the beginning – so this was an easy call. – McIndoe

40: Henrik Zetterberg

Alex Tanguay was a solid second choice for No. 40, but he couldn’t match Zetterberg’s impressive resume during the Red Wings’ remarkable 21st-century playoff run. Most notable: The 2008 Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in a year when he led the postseason in goals and points. – Dillman

55: Larry Murphy

This has evolved into a defenseman’s number, and Murphy takes a close vote over Sergei Gonchar even though Murphy wore No. 55 for only the second half of his career. – McIndoe

81: Marian Hossa

Hossa was clearly a better all-around player than his main competition, Phil Kessel. But remember, Hossa wore No. 81 only in Detroit and Chicago, so it’s at least a little bit tougher call than you might think. Or not, because Hossa swept our voting. – McIndoe

91: Sergei Fedorov

No doubt in my mind that if Scotty Bowman had used him full time on the blue line, Fedorov would have won the Norris Trophy. He was that good. Flamboyant, enigmatic, one of the best of all time regardless of where he lined up. – Burnside

96: Tomas Holmstrom

Holmstrom, a four-time Stanley Cup winner, once told the story about how he picked No. 96. It was the year he’d come to North America from Sweden and, coach Scotty Bowman warned him, it’d be the year he’d head home unless he played better. – Burnside

Nation, are there any other former Detroit Red Wings who should have made he cut or did The Athletic writers nail it?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions WR Danny Amendola is betting favorite to win celebrity beer pong tournament
Next articleESPN’s Todd McShay has Detroit Lions selecting Michigan player in latest mock draft

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

12 Former Detroit Red Wings included on ‘The best players to wear every jersey No. in NHL history’ list

The Detroit Red Wings may be the worst team in the NHL at the moment, but as you know,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola is betting favorite to win celebrity beer pong tournament

Arnold Powell - 0
If you were to ask me which Detroit Lions player would be the best at beer pong, it would literally take me less than...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron stays in AFC

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron has signed a two-year, $12 million deal. After a very nice 2018 season with...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions land 2 first round picks and a second round pick in latest NFL mock draft

Don Drysdale - 0
We are now less than a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the big question around these parts remains the same. That...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Max Kellerman makes case for Matthew Stafford replacing Tom Brady [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
First of all, let’s be clear on something. Matthew Stafford will 100% be the Detroit Lions QB in 2020. That being said, ESPN’s Max Kellerman...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Game of the Day: Red Wings take down Avalanche in OT in Game 3 of 2002 Western Conference Finals

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We continue our Game of the Day series with a classic Detroit Red Wings matchup from the legendary 2001-02 season! And since it's not...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings potential ‘fourth jersey’ leaked [Photo]

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to Icethetics, based on some confidential reports, it is possible that the NHL's new 'fourth jersey' program in 2020-2021 could feature designs with...
Read more

4-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Draper posts message of thanks and encouragement (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League shut down gameplay and put a pause to the regular season. While there's been...
Read more

Top highlights of Detroit Red Wings top defensive prospect Moritz Seider (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings are expecting some pretty big things in the near future from German defenseman Moritz Seider, whom they selected with the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.