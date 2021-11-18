12 free agent WRs the Detroit Lions could target in 2022

I have made it pretty clear about my feelings about spending too much capital (either cap or draft) on the wide receiver position but the fact of the matter is that you cannot completely ignore the position.

There is no team in the league that needs competent wide receivers as the Detroit Lions do and you can bet they will be looking to add some talent in the offseason.

On Wednesday, Dave Kluge tweeted out a list of 12 free agent wide receivers and it would not be too surprising to see one of them in a Lions uniform in 2022.

Nation, which of these wide receivers would you target if you were Lions GM Brad Holmes? Which ones would you avoid?

NFL free agents after this year: Davante Adams

Allen Robinson

Chris Godwin

Mike Williams

Courtland Sutton

Michael Gallup

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jakobi Meyers

Odell Beckham Jr.

DJ Chark

Tre'Quan Smith

Allen Lazard There will be no shortage of WR talent available this offseason. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) November 17, 2021