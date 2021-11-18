12 free agent WRs the Detroit Lions could target in 2022

by

I have made it pretty clear about my feelings about spending too much capital (either cap or draft) on the wide receiver position but the fact of the matter is that you cannot completely ignore the position.

There is no team in the league that needs competent wide receivers as the Detroit Lions do and you can bet they will be looking to add some talent in the offseason.

On Wednesday, Dave Kluge tweeted out a list of 12 free agent wide receivers and it would not be too surprising to see one of them in a Lions uniform in 2022.

Nation, which of these wide receivers would you target if you were Lions GM Brad Holmes? Which ones would you avoid?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.