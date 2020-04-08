40.5 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

12UP writer Michael Luciano suggests huge Detroit Lions trade with New Orleans Saints

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Lions currently hold the number three overall draft selection in this month’s annual festivities, and the thought is whomever they’ll be selecting will have a significant and immediate impact on the team’s future.

Of course, there has also been talk of the team potentially trading down in the draft, and one sports writer is suggesting that the team swing a blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Mihael Luciano of 12UP writes that since New Orleans will inevitably need to replace Drew Brees, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would fit the bill. His proposal sees the Saints acquiring the third pick from Detroit in exchange for the number 24 pick, their second round pick and a 2020 first round pick as well as Alvin Kamara.

Here’s his reasoning:

“In order to entice Detroit to give up pick No. 3, New Orleans would need to surrender running back Alvin Kamara. By giving up Kamara, whom Detroit could sign to a new extension, the Saints could get rid of a potentially sticky financial situation that minimizes the amount of draft capital they would have to part with.

The Lions would also acquire pick No. 24 in this draft, a third-round pick this year, and New Orleans’ first round pick in 2021. In this deal, Detroit acquires an All-Pro running back while surrounding Matthew Stafford and Trey Flowers with a host of young stars on both sides of the ball. New Orleans, meanwhile, find the successor to Brees.”

Kamara was drafted in 2017 out of Tennessee, and put up 797 yards with five touchdowns last year for New Orleans. He was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year, and is also a 3-time Pro Bowler.

Lions fans, is this proposed return enough for you to make you want to see Bob Quinn give up the prized No. 3 overall pick?

– – Quote via Michael Luciano of 12UP Link – –

SourceMichael Luciano
Via12UP
