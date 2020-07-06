41.2 F
13 Detroit Red Wings players included in NHL.com’s “Who Wore It Best” list

By Michael Whitaker

Not only are the Detroit Red Wings one of the National Hockey League’s historic Original 6 franchises, but they’ve boasted some of the greatest players in hockey history ever to lace up a pair of skates.

We’ve certainly been spoiled over the years watching the likes of everyone from Gordie Howe to Steve Yzerman to Nicklas Lidstorm to Pavel Datsyuk, and plenty of others.

NHL.com put together a countdown of the best player by what jersey number they wore, and not surprisingly, several Red Wings players made the cut – 13 in fact.

We’re definitely not surprised? Was there anyone you believe they missed?

