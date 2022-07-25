If you have been following along over the past week or so, multiple NFL teams across the league have been unveiling the alternate helmets they will be wearing during select games in the upcoming 2022 season.

As teams have been unveiling these helmets, many Detroit Lions fans have wondered if their team would soon unveil the alternate helmet they will wear in 2022.

We warned that the Lions may not unveil an alternate or throwback helmet at all as they have already been wearing their alternate/throwback helmets on Thanksgiving Day.

Well, it looks like we may be correct.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Beyond the Box: Swaggiest threads and duds to be tossed

13 NFL teams to have alternate helmets for 2022 season

Just moments ago, Adam Schefter reported that just 14 of the NFL teams will have an alternate or throwback helmet paired with an alternate, classic, and/or color rush uniform for select games during the upcoming season.

Note: In the photos that Schefter tweeted out, the Dallas Cowboys helmet is shown twice so it may only be 13 teams (14 if you include the Lions Thanksgiving helmet)

As you can see below, the NFL has announced that the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and New England Patriots will have an alternate or throwback helmet for select games 2022.

This season, 14 teams will have an alternate or throwback helmet to be paired with alternate, classic and/or color rush uniforms: pic.twitter.com/qSG8RfxxWz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022

Detroit Lions fans, are you bummed that your team will not be wearing an alternate helmet in 2022? (Other than what they wear on Thanksgiving Day)

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

