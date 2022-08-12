It is finally time for some Detroit Lions football and though it is only the preseason variety, it is going to be fun to see our boys in the Honolulu blue and silver out on the field again tonight against the Atlanta Falcons.

During the regular season, the Lions are required to release injury reports leading up to each game but that is not the case during the preseason. That being said, Pride of Detroit has released who they believe could miss preseason game number one and as you can see below, they think there is a 50% chance or better that D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson, Taylor Decker, and Frank Ragnow will sit this one out.

15 Detroit Lions who could be OUT for preseason game vs. Falcons

Here are the 15 players they believe could miss Friday’s game against the Falcons, along with the chances they think they will be OUT. (Click here to read the rationale as to why each player could be OUT for tonight’s game)

FB Jason Cabinda (PUP) 0%

WR Jameson Williams (NFI) 0%

EDGE Romeo Okwara (PUP) 0%

EDGE Josh Paschal (PUP) 0%

CB Jerry Jacobs (PUP) 0%

WR Quintez Cephus 10-20%

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu 10-20%

EDGE Julian Okwara 10-20%

DT Levi Onwuzurike 10-20%

WR Josh Johnson 50%

WR Trinity Benson 50%

RB D’Andre Swift 50-75%

TE T.J. Hockenson 50-75%

LT Taylor Decker 50-75%

C Frank Ragnow 50-75%

Nation, who are you most looking forward to watching in tonight’s preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons? Do you put any stock at all into how teams perform during the preseason or are they pretty worthless in terms of the big picture?

