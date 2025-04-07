16 NFL Draft Prospects Scheduled to Attend Detroit Lions 2025 Pro Day

The Detroit Lions have lined up 16 draft-eligible players for their upcoming 2025 Pro Day, featuring top talent from Michigan, Michigan State, EMU, and more. Here's the full list of participants.

As the 2025 NFL Draft creeps closer, the Detroit Lions are locking in their final evaluations. One of the key opportunities for local and regional talent to shine is at the team’s annual Lions Pro Day, and this year’s invite list features a fascinating mix of prospects — from small-school standouts to familiar faces from Michigan and Michigan State.

Let’s break it down.

16 Prospects Scheduled for Detroit Lions Pro Day

Here are the 16 players that we currently know have been invited to participate at the Detroit Lions Pro Day. (H/T to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and Pride of Detroit)

Josaiah Stewart , OLB, Michigan

, OLB, Michigan Josh Priebe , OL, Michigan

, OL, Michigan William Wagner , LS, Michigan

, LS, Michigan Maverick Hansen , DT, Michigan State

, DT, Michigan State Luke Newman , OL, Michigan State

, OL, Michigan State Blake Daniels , TE, Eastern Michigan

, TE, Eastern Michigan Peyton Price , DT, Eastern Michigan

, DT, Eastern Michigan Muftah Ageli , DT, Northwestern Oklahoma State (Windsor)

, DT, Northwestern Oklahoma State (Windsor) Griffin Milovanski , K, Wayne State

, K, Wayne State Peny Boone , RB, Central Florida

, RB, Central Florida Christion Carter , TE, Northern Illinois

, TE, Northern Illinois Maliq Carr , TE, Houston

, TE, Houston Spencer Brown , OL, Oklahoma

, OL, Oklahoma Ali Saad , DL, Bowling Green

, DL, Bowling Green Dorian Mausi , LB, Auburn

, LB, Auburn Daraun McKinney, DB, Central Michigan

The Big Picture

The Lions have made it a point to dig deep into the talent pool each year. Pro Day isn’t just a formality — it’s part of the formula that has helped GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell build one of the deepest rosters in football.

Don’t be surprised if one or two of these players ends up as a 2025 NFL Draft pick or an undrafted free agent who sticks around — Detroit has a track record of turning longshots into contributors.