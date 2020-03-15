What a 16-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament may have looked like

Thanks to COVID-19, the sporting world is at a standstill.

This includes the 2020 Men’s College Basketball Tournament, which has been canceled. The tournament teams were supposed to be announced on Sunday evening with the games beginning on Tuesday.

According to reports, prior to deciding to fully cancel the tournament, the NCAA committee was tossing around an idea to hold a 16-team tournament so they could still crown a champion for the 2019-2020 season.

As you can see below, Mike DeCourcy put together a bracket that shows us what the 16-team tournament may have looked like.

The NCAA attempted to save the postseason by creating a 16-team bracket@tsnmike shows us what that could’ve looked like ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lzLRihrrRD — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 14, 2020

Nation, who would have made the title game? Who would have won it all?