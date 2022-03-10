162-game Major League Baseball schedule reportedly still possible

Fans of the Detroit Tigers were holding out hope that both MLB owners and the Players Association would be able to work out a deal to end the lockout that has now reached day no. 99 so that Opening Day at Comerica Park on April 8 could continue as scheduled.

Those hopes were dashed yesterday, as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement in which more cancellation of games was confirmed. However, it appears that there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Per USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale, there has been an agreement between the two sides regarding the international draft provision, which was the compromise needed to move forward on more core issues like the CBA. Nightengale also notes that a 162 game schedule is still possible.

This is the compromise that was needed to accelerate the CBA talks that could still keep the 162-game season intact https://t.co/6SUMndfjRZ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

Current MLB-MLBA economic proposals:

LUXURY TAX

MLB:$230M,$232M,$236M,$240M,$242M

MLBPA:$232M,$235M,$240M,$245M,$250M

NON-ARB POOL

MLB:$40M,$40M,$40M,$40M,$40M

MLBPA:$65M,$70M,$75M,$80M,$85M

MINIMUM SALARY

MLB:$700K, $715K, $730K, $750K,$770K

MLBPA:$710K,$725K,$740K,$760K,$780K — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

A counter-proposal will be issued later today, and the two sides will resume negotiations.

MLB said it will issue a formal counter-proposal today to the players union. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the two sides can hammer out a deal soon so that we the fans don’t continue to get left behind.