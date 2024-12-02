19 Detroit Lions Included In Pro Bowl Top 10 Voting For Their Position

The updated voting results for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games are in, and the Detroit Lions are making a strong statement with 19 players ranked in the Top 10 for their respective positions. As the Lions continue to dominate with an 11-1 record, it’s clear that their success has earned widespread recognition across the league.

Here are the 19 Lions players who are currently among the top 10 in Pro Bowl voting:

Position Player Rank Strong Safety Brian Branch 3 Free Safety Kerby Joseph 2 Cornerback Carlton Davis III 7 Defensive Tackle Alim McNeill 9 Kicker Jake Bates 5 Punter Jack Fox 5 Long Snapper Hogan Hatten 2 Quarterback Jared Goff 6 Running Back David Montgomery 8 Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs 3 Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 3 Center Frank Ragnow 2 Offensive Tackle Taylor Decker 5 Offensive Tackle Penei Sewell 1 Guard Graham Glasgow 3 Guard Kevin Zeitler 1 Special Teams Player Sione Vaki 1 Inside Linebacker Jack Campbell 10 Tight End Sam LaPorta 7

With the Lions boasting a dominant record and their players making strong contributions across the field, it’s no surprise that so many Lions are getting Pro Bowl recognition.

As the season progresses, the Lions will be looking to not only secure a playoff spot but also continue to see their top performers earn a well-deserved place in the 2025 Pro Bowl.