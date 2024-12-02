fb
Detroit Lions

19 Detroit Lions Included In Pro Bowl Top 10 Voting For Their Position

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The updated voting results for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games are in, and the Detroit Lions are making a strong statement with 19 players ranked in the Top 10 for their respective positions. As the Lions continue to dominate with an 11-1 record, it’s clear that their success has earned widespread recognition across the league.

Jahmyr Gibbs catches game-winning TD Chris Johnson Raves About Jahmyr Gibbs Injury

Here are the 19 Lions players who are currently among the top 10 in Pro Bowl voting:

PositionPlayerRank
Strong SafetyBrian Branch3
Free SafetyKerby Joseph2
CornerbackCarlton Davis III7
Defensive TackleAlim McNeill9
KickerJake Bates5
PunterJack Fox5
Long SnapperHogan Hatten2
QuarterbackJared Goff6
Running BackDavid Montgomery8
Running BackJahmyr Gibbs3
Wide ReceiverAmon-Ra St. Brown3
CenterFrank Ragnow2
Offensive TackleTaylor Decker5
Offensive TacklePenei Sewell1
GuardGraham Glasgow3
GuardKevin Zeitler1
Special Teams PlayerSione Vaki1
Inside LinebackerJack Campbell10
Tight EndSam LaPorta7

With the Lions boasting a dominant record and their players making strong contributions across the field, it’s no surprise that so many Lions are getting Pro Bowl recognition.

As the season progresses, the Lions will be looking to not only secure a playoff spot but also continue to see their top performers earn a well-deserved place in the 2025 Pro Bowl.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
