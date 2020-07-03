19 different MLB teams have at least one individual test positive for COVID-19

Just minutes ago, Major League Baseball released their first set of results for COVID-19 testing and as you can see below, there were 38 positive tests (31 players, 7 staff) out of 3,185 total samples (1.2%)
19 different MLB clubs have had at least one positive test.
This is some encouraging news as the 2020 season is set to begin on July 23.
The first set of results for COVID-19 testing have been jointly announced by @MLB and the @MLB_PLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/zlqZPuxLxh
