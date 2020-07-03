41.2 F
19 different MLB teams have at least one individual test positive for COVID-19

By Arnold Powell

Just minutes ago, Major League Baseball released their first set of results for COVID-19 testing and as you can see below, there were 38 positive tests (31 players, 7 staff) out of 3,185 total samples (1.2%)

19 different MLB clubs have had at least one positive test.

This is some encouraging news as the 2020 season is set to begin on July 23.

