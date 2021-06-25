19 former Michigan basketball players among those claiming abuse at hands of Dr. Robert Anderson

Sharing is caring!

The story that has rocked the University of Michigan continues to develop.

19 former members of the Michigan Wolverines basketball team have come forward to say that they suffered abuse at the hands of disgraced former doctor Robert Anderson – and like several former members of the football team, they’re alleging that their head coach didn’t do anything to stop it.

“Coach Strack was told and did absolutely nothing, which is consistent with the WilmerHale report,” Ven Johnson of Ven Johnson Law explained. Johnson is representing 22 Anderson survivors. Dave Strack served as Wolverines head coach from 1960 to 1968 on the hardwood.

“For my clients of color, it was like, ‘These guys were looking for a reason to take my scholarship away, if I didn’t perform or if I didn’t do this,’” Johnson said. “It was absolutely something that they were forced to endure.”

Anderson, who died in 2008, is accused of more than 800 instances of abuse of student-athletes spanning multiple decades. He was able to remain a top physician at the school through 2003 despite being fired in 1979 as Michigan’s director of health services after allegations of abuse.

– – Quotes via MLive Link – –