1989-90 Detroit Red Wings ‘Forgotten Years’ music video

By Arnold Powell

Following the Detroit Red Wings 2016-2017 regular season, Red Wings fans were forced to watch teams other than their own compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

1990 camerawork was apparently on point.

For many, the last time the Red Wings missed the playoffs was literally a lifetime ago. At least seven players who made an appearance for the Wings that year weren’t even alive the last time Detroit missed the cut (Teemu Pulkkinen didn’t join the world until Steve Yzerman’s ninth year in the league in 1992).

Though the Red Wings have now failed to make the playoffs in four-straight seasons, we felt it was time for some visual reflection. What was the world like the last time the Red Wings missed the playoffs prior to the 2016-17 season? If this music video is any indication, goalies still looked like regular humans, Jacques Demers was upset a lot, and a 1970’s Australian rock band who picked their name out a hat was a perfectly normal choice for a soundtrack.

Without further ado:

Oh, and one more thing…

Bob Probert.

 

Arnold Powell

