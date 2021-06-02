2 Candidates emerge to replace Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard, some major news broke on Wednesday morning involving the Boston Celtics.

That news is that Danny Ainge is planning to resign as Boston’s head of basketball operations and that current head coach Brad Stevens is expected to take his place.

According to a report from Chris Haynes, a couple of candidates have emerged to replace Stevens as the Celtics head coach.

Those candidates are Jason Kidd and Lloyd Pierce.

Which of these candidates do you think makes the most sense for the Celtics?

Some big names are already being thrown out there for the Celtics new HC. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PQuXqT68Oq — theScore (@theScore) June 2, 2021