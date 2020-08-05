41.2 F
2 current Detroit Lions included as possible Hall of Fame candidates

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Will Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

That is a question that has been asked time and time again, with one group of people saying he will get in, while another group laughs at his name even being mentioned in the conversation.

Regardless of which side of the debate you are on, one thing that cannot be argued is the numbers Stafford has put up through his career. In fact, though he is just 32-years-old, Stafford has already thrown for 41,025 yards, which puts him at No. 18 on the all-time list. Assuming he plays at least another five seasons, it is likely that he would retire in the top 10 in terms of passing yard and passing touchdowns (currently ranked No. 19).

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently put together a piece in which he takes a look at each NFL roster and projects players from each team who have a shot at making the Hall of Fame.

For the Detroit Lions, Barnwell mentions Stafford and rookie CB Jeff Okudah.

Here is what Barnwell has to say about their chances.

 

Nation, to be honest, I don’t even want to mention Okudah in this conversation as he has not even taken a snap in the league. I think he will be a Pro-Bowl player but let’s pump the brakes a little and let the kid get his feet wet before we anoint him as King.

But when it comes to Stafford, I do believe he will end up winning playoff games and I do believe he will end up in the Hall of Fame when all is said and done.

What do you think?

MSU News
