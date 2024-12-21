2 Detroit Lions Fined For Actions vs. Buffalo Bills

Two Detroit Lions players have been fined for actions during their recent game against the Buffalo Bills. The fines come after incidents in the second quarter of the game.

Here are the Lions who were fined during Week 15:

Kwon Alexander was fined $6,722 for roughing the passer after delivering a blow to the quarterback’s head/neck area. The infraction occurred at 3:01 in the second quarter. Brian Branch was fined $10,128 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting). This penalty came after an incident at 1:53 in the second quarter.

These fines highlight the ongoing enforcement of player safety and sportsmanship in the league. The Detroit Lions will likely work to address these issues as the team moves forward in the season.