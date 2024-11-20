2 Detroit Lions Included On Top NFL Free Agents for 2025 List

Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame recently released their list of the top 50 NFL free agents set to hit the market in 2025, and two Detroit Lions players made the cut. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler and cornerback Carlton Davis III were both highlighted for their contributions to the Lions' success.

Kevin Zeitler: A Key Piece of Detroit’s Offensive Line

Zeitler, one of the oldest upcoming free agents, continues to perform at a high level despite his age. After making his first Pro Bowl appearance last season, Zeitler has played an integral role in Detroit’s dominant offensive line. In 2024, he has been a key part of the Lions’ impressive rushing attack, helping pave the way for running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Despite his age, Zeitler's market value remains high, and it’s likely the Lions will look to retain him for the 2025 season.

Carlton Davis III: Leadership in the Secondary

Davis, who was traded to Detroit after spending the first six years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been a strong addition to the Lions' defense. In Detroit, Davis has provided leadership for a secondary that includes two rookie corners, while also recording two interceptions. His ability to thrive in a man-heavy defense shows that, despite nearing his 29th birthday, Davis still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Given his impact, it's likely that the Lions will work to re-sign Davis for the 2025 campaign.

The Bottom Line

Both Zeitler and Davis have proven to be vital assets to the Detroit Lions in 2024, and with their strong performances, they are among the top NFL free agents for 2025. At this point, it seems likely that the Lions will re-sign both players, keeping key pieces of their offensive and defensive units intact as they push for continued success.