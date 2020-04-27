2 Detroit Lions listed among favorites to win Rookie of the Year

The Detroit Lions used their first two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft to select players they believe will make an immediate impact this coming season.

Those players are CB Jeff Okudah and RB D’Andre Swift.

The question is, how big of an impact will Okudah and Swift make during their rookie season in the NFL? Well, according to BetOnline, both of those players are listed among the Top 5 to win rookie of the year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

Chase Young (5-1)

Isaiah Simmons (8-1)

Kenneth Murray (14-1)

Patrick Queen (14-1)

Jeff Okudah (20-1)

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Joe Burrow (5-2)

Tua Tagovailoa (8-1)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (9-1)

Jonathan Taylor (9-1)

D’Andre Swift (12-1)

Nation, who do you think will have the better rookie season? Okudah or Swift? Will either win ROY?