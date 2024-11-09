2 Detroit Lions Make NFL’s ‘All-Underrated’ Team

Detroit Lions safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have been making a name for themselves as one of the most dynamic safety tandems in the NFL. While their performances often fly under the radar, they were recently recognized by SB Nation’s Dog Farrar as two of the top underrated defensive players through the 2024 season.

A Formidable Safety Duo

Joseph and Branch have been stellar in the secondary this season, combining for 10 interceptions, 19 passes defended, and 83 total tackles. Their versatility and skill in coverage have helped the Lions’ defense take a significant step forward, complementing the explosive offensive unit that has garnered the lion’s share of national attention.

Farrar pointed out that while Joseph and Branch might not always receive the accolades they deserve, they have been instrumental in allowing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to implement aggressive coverage schemes. Joseph has been described as a deep-third coverage expert, while Branch’s ability to impact the game from multiple roles has made him a key player in the Lions’ defense.

Defensive Stats Speak for Themselves

The Lions’ defense, led by the duo, has been extremely effective in man coverage this season. Detroit has allowed 67 completions on a league-high 136 attempts, but they’ve only given up 867 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. With a passer rating of just 64.2 allowed in man coverage, the Lions' secondary has been one of the toughest to beat in the league.

Individually, both Joseph and Branch have posted impressive opponent passer ratings. Branch, in particular, has allowed a passer rating of just 37.5, while Joseph has given up a similarly dominant 31.6.

As the Lions continue to build on their success, it’s clear that Joseph and Branch are an integral part of what’s becoming one of the most complete teams in the NFL. While their names may not always make the headlines, their performances on the field speak volumes, proving that underrated players can have a major impact on a team’s success.