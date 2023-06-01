As we continue to look forward to the upcoming 2023 NFL season, there is a ton of excitement in the metro Detroit area as our Detroit Lions are expected to be a team to be reckoned with. One of the most exciting things about the Lions' roster is the fact that there are some very good young players who still have room for growth. The 33rd Team has released their Top 25 Players Under 25 list and two Lions' players made the cut. Can you guess which two players made the list?

2 Detroit Lions make Top 25 Players Under 25 list

As you can see below, OT Penei Sewell comes in at No. 13 and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is ranked No. 18 on the list.

The top 2️⃣5️⃣ players under 2️⃣5️⃣, via a former NFL general manager



13. Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

Penei Sewell was the seventh overall pick in 2021 and was All-Rookie that season before having a Pro Bowl year in 2022. He helped the Lions’ fourth-ranked offense quite a bit. He’s an imposing figure at 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, and he is athletic for a big man. Sewell showed it with a key tackle-eligible reception for a first down in last December’s win against the Vikings. He allowed only two sacks last season.

18. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Amon-Ra St. Brown quickly showed he was under drafted by making 90 catches for 912 yards and five TDs in his rookie season. He improved to 106 receptions, 1,161 yards and six TDs while making the Pro Bowl last season. He is effective in the slot or outside and was a crucial player in the Detroit Lions’ emergence as a playoff contender in 2022 with the league’s No. 8 passing attack.

Bottom: Can Youth Win Out?

The Lions are the odds-on favorites to win the NFC North in 2023, but they will have to do so with one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. That being said, with head coach Dan Campbell, and some veteran leaders on the team such as Jared Goff and Alex Anzalone, the 2023 Lions are poised to do some great things.