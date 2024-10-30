2 Detroit Lions Miss Practice In Advance Of Matchup Vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are preparing for a crucial NFC North showdown with the Green Bay Packers this weekend, but they may have to do so without two key defenders. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, defensive lineman Josh Paschal and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were both absent from Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated that Paschal’s availability for the weekend remains “TBD.”

Josh Paschal and Malcolm Rodriguez not practicing for the Lions today. Paschal "TBD" for the weekend, Dan Campbell said. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 30, 2024

Paschal and Rodriguez have both been key contributors to the Lions' defense this season. Paschal’s versatility on the line has helped fill gaps left by recent injuries, while Rodriguez has been a reliable presence in the linebacker corps. With the Packers also dealing with injuries to key players, including quarterback Jordan Love, both teams will be looking to get healthy as they head into this important divisional matchup.

The Lions, currently holding a strong position in the NFC North, are aiming to extend their lead over the Packers. However, with Paschal and Rodriguez’s statuses in question, the team’s defensive depth will be tested. Detroit’s defense will need all hands on deck to contain the Packers' offense, and the potential absence of these two defenders could shift some responsibilities to other members of the roster.