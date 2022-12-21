2 Detroit Lions named as 2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters have been released, and as we reported earlier, only one Detroit Lions player was voted in. That one player is center Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing on one leg for most of the 2022 season. Though the Lions only had one player voted into the Pro Bowl Games, they also do have nine additional players who were named as alternates, including Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who are both first alternates.

Which 2 Detroit Lions were named as 2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs?

According to Eric Edholm, both Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown were snubbed from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Here is some of what Edholm has to say about Sewell and St. Brown.

Penei Sewell

We can’t lie: Sewell going in motion and then catching an out route to convert a third-and-7 with just over two minutes to go in a tight game against Minnesota did tug at our heartstrings. But his place on this list is far more about what Sewell is doing as a blocker than as a receiver. We might have chosen the Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw, who also has been excellent, but his three-week stint on the sideline due to injury tilted us back to Sewell.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Despite a slow start compounded by multiple injuries, which caused him to miss one game and parts of two others, St. Brown very quietly ranks among the league leaders in receptions (89; sixth), receiving yards (974; 10th) and yards per touch (11.0; seventh). He’s surpassed his rookie receiving and rushing totals in about the same number of chances so far this season, becoming more adept at breaking tackles and gaining yards after the catch.

Nation, do you think Sewell and St. Brown both deserve to be part of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?