2 Detroit Lions rookies already have ‘starter’ status

Wednesday was only Day 1 of training camp for the Detroit Lions and though it looks like they are going to bring along most of their rookies slowly, a couple of diaper dandies have already had ‘starter’ status.

According to a report, both OT Penei Sewell (1st round pick) and NT Alim McNeill (3rd round pick) were already running with the first team during Wednesday’s non-padded practice.

Other rookies, including cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and linebacker Derrick Barnes, saw second, third, and fourth team reps on Day 1 of training camp.

Patience, young grasshoppers…patience.