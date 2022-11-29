2 Detroit Lions rookies among Top 10 in Pro Bowl Votes

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact on the defense. But in the days immediately following the draft, not too many people believed the Lions would have so many rookies make an impact in 2022. But that is exactly what has happened as multiple rookies have played a part in the Lions’ defense turning things around. For their efforts, two Lions’ rookies, and four other players are currently in the top 10 of the Pro Bowl voting.

Which Detroit Lions are in the Top 10 for Pro Bowl voting?

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the following Lions’ players are currently in the top 10 of the voting.

-Aidan Hutchinson (6th among DEs)

-Kerby Joseph (8th among safeties)

-Amon-Ra St. Brown (10th among receivers)

-Penei Sewell (9th among offensive tackles)

-Frank Ragnow (4th among centers)

-DeShon Elliott (7th among strong safeties)

Nation, which of these players do you think is most deserving?