2 Detroit Lions rookies remained unsigned

As of last Friday, 228 of the 259 players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft had signed a contract with their respective teams. That means that there are 31 rookies who remain unsigned, including two from the Detroit Lions. Those players are RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who was selected in the 1st Round, and S Brian Branch, who was taken in the 2nd Round.

Why It Matters for Detroit Lions

Should Detroit Lions fans be concerned that Gibbs and Branch have not yet signed their rookie contracts? The short answer to that question is, no. As noted by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, prior to the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement, not many rookies signed their contract prior to July 4. Since then, most players do sign their rookie contract prior to that day, but some have not.

“Typically all players have signed when camp opens under the wage scale adopted 12 years ago, but holdouts have happened,” Florio said. “The biggest points of contention in round one have become, for some, payment structure of the signing bonus, offset language for guarantees, and/or the specific language of the provisions that potentially void future guarantees.”

What a rookie deal will look like for Gibbs and Branch

According to Spotrac, a rookie deal with the Detroit Lions for Gibbs and Branch should look similar to the following:

Gibbs (No. 12 overall): 4 years, $17,845,131. $9,978,277 signing bonus. $3,244,569 cap hit for 2023. 5th-year team option.

Branch (No. 45 overall): 4 years, $8,021,730. $2,833,985 signing bonus. $1,458,496 cap hit for 2023.

Key Points

Historical Context: The fact that 31 rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft, including Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch of the Detroit Lions, remain unsigned is not unprecedented.

Rookie Contract Details: According to Spotrac, a reliable source for contract information, the projected rookie deals for Gibbs and Branch are outlined as follows: Gibbs, selected 12th overall, is expected to sign a 4-year contract worth $17,845,131, including a $9,978,277 signing bonus. Branch, selected 45th overall, is projected to sign a 4-year contract worth $8,021,730, with a $2,833,985 signing bonus. These contracts would have specific salary cap hits for the 2023 season.

Timeframe and Potential Concerns: Training camp is still a month away, giving ample time for Gibbs and Branch to finalize their rookie contracts with the Detorit Lions.

Bottom Line: No need to worry… yet

We are still a month out from the start of training camp, which means there is plenty of time for Gibbs and Branch to work out their rookie deals with the Detroit Lions. At this point, there is very little concern, if any, that both players will get a deal done before camp begins in late July. That being said, if July 15 comes and goes and one or both of the players remain unsigned, there will certainly be some chatter about what the hold-up is.